Bridgewater faculty member self-isolating after returning from Italy

A faculty member with Bridgewater College is self-isolating for two weeks after recently returning from Italy, which has since been entirely locked down to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

According to a letter sent by Bridgewater to students and staff, school administrators learned on Tuesday afternoon that a faculty member traveled to Italy over the school's spring break last week.

School administrators say the faculty member spent time in southern Italy, not in northern Italy, which was then designated a level-3 zone for travel restrictions.

Since that time, the entire country of Italy has locked down to prevent further spread of the virus. Inside the nation, more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

When the faculty member returned to the U.S., airport screeners at Dulles International Airport placed no restrictions on her. That lines up with the experiences of others who recently returned to Italy, including a JMU study abroad student, who said they were not screened upon their return to the country.

Bridgewater College has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Health regarding the situation. Because the faculty member hasn't shown any symptoms, the Dept. of Health only recommended that she self-isolate for two weeks and monitor her condition in consultation with health officials.

The faculty member will teach classes online for the next two weeks.

The Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are not recommending COVID-19 testing for individuals who have traveled to Italy but are asymptomatic, so the faculty member has not undergone testing.

The areas where the faculty member reported being earlier this week, before self-isolating, have been thoroughly cleaned, according to the college.

At this time, there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in the Shenandoah Valley.

Bridgewater officials say they will make decisions regarding the operation of the college "based on the most current guidance from the CDC, the U.S. Department of Education and the Virginia Department of Health."