Bridgewater finishes ice skating season at Generations Park

Generations Park's ice skating season in Bridgewater is over for the season.

Ice skates lined up at the beginning of skate season which started on Thanksgiving day | Photo: WHSV

The 2019-2020 season ran from Thanksgiving until the first week of March, which is a typical season.

Megan Byler, assistant town manager of Bridgewater Public Works, said the warm weather played a roll in business.

"It did change things for us, nothing significant, and we were able to still have the same length of season that we have on a typical year," said Byler.

She said due to the warm weather, the rink had to close more days than usual, but the rink still saw 13,000 skate sessions, which is typical for a season.

She said they believe the warm weather actually encouraged people to come out past the holiday season, which is usually their busiest time.

"I think that's when people are naturally ready for spring to come and they're tired of the cold weather, but certainly having a mild winter this year helped keep people out, probably more frequently," said Byler.

Bridgewater is now looking forward to the summer season by hosting concerts and miniature golf.

