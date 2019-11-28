Bridgewater ice rink, coming off record-setting year, opens for another season

Another Thanksgiving means Generations Park opened for another season on Thursday.

The ice resurfacer took one last ride to smooth the rink before the park opened Thursday.

The ice rink in Bridgewater is coming off another record setting year. Last season, the rink had almost a thousand more skate sessions than ever before and made almost $16,000 dollars more than previous years.

Part of the reason for the big revenue increase is private party rentals, according to assistant town manager Alex Wilmer.

Megan Byler, Bridgewater's Parks and Recreation Coordinator, worked on the finishing touches for the ice this year as the rink prepared to open on Thanksgiving. She said they are hoping for another big year.

"It just seems that every year the word continues to spread. More and more people come and visit," Byler said. "We get a lot of people even further outside of Harrisonburg and Staunton, that come and enjoy the ice skating rink. So it's been really successful."

Byler said another major factor that helped the ice rink last year was good skating weather.