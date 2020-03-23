Bridgewater man arrested for months-long string of burglaries

A Bridgewater man has been arrested for a series of burglaries of medical practices and commercial burglaries in the Harrisonburg area.

Mugshot provided by Harrisonburg Police Dept.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, 48-year-old Bryan Hedge, of Bridgewater, was charged after months of investigation into a string of burglaries that began last fall.

Starting in September of 2019, a number of practices along Medical Drive and surrounding practices reported to Harrisonburg police that their businesses had been broken into, usually overnight, and prescription pads stolen.

Those included Sentara RMH Integrative Medicine and Palliative Care, at 1931 Medical Avenue; Harrisonburg Internal Medicine, at 1937 Medical Avenue; Internal Medicine, at 1920-F Medical Avenue; and Virginia Prosthetics, at 1920-H Medical Avenue, from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10 of last year.

Also burglarized around that time was a business at 645 Pleasant Valley Road between the night of Thursday, Sept. 5 and the morning of Friday, Sept. 6.

Then, on January 17, two additional burglaries were reported by more medical facilities in Harrisonburg.

That prompted police to release a public statement warning medical practices throughout the area to implement additional security measures.

The next month, in February, police say they began a joint investigation with surrounding agencies, including the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Elkton Police Department, and Bridgewater Police Department, to investigate information they'd received indicating that the person responsible had committed similar crimes in those areas too.

At the conclusion of that joint investigation, Harrisonburg police arrested Hedge and charged him with multiple counts of breaking and entering, property damage, grand larceny and petit larceny related to 11 separate incidents in Harrisonburg.

The charges are connected to burglaries of medical practices, as well as additional commercial burglaries from November 2019 to January 2020.

Hedge is being held at the Rockingham County Regional Jail. Anyone with additional information concerning Hedge or other burglaries are encouraged to contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Owners of any local medical practices are encouraged to make sure their buildings are secure and take necessary steps to prevent their businesses from becoming targets with alarm systems, surveillance cameras, or security evaluations.

To combat the loss of property and prevent property damage, HPD encourages those who see something to say something.

Any information that leads to the arrest of an offender or the recovery of stolen property is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 through the Crime Solvers program.

Note: Police say the burglary of Medicap Pharmacy in Harrisonburg last week was unconnected to Hedge or any of the previous burglaries.

