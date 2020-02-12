Bridgewater man charged with DUI after chase that ended at Rt. 250/Rt. 42 intersection

Deputies say a 60-year-old Bridgewater man is facing charges after a chase from Bridgewater to the Augusta County line on Monday.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, Bridgewater police initiated a pursuit after Rodney Faison, of Bridgewater, failed to yield for a traffic stop.

Bridgewater police say Faison went through a red light.

Deputies say police followed Faison to the Rockingham/Augusta County line and notified the Augusta County Sheriff's Office that the pursuit was entering their county.

In the 1000 block of Scenic Hwy., a K9 deputy deployed stop sticks across the roadway, which successfully deflated all four tires of the 2018 Toyota sedan deputies say Faison was driving.

However, Faison continued driving, according to deputies, and the chase continued at reduced speeds as the Toyota nearly struck several northbound vehicles on the other side of the road.

Throughout the entire pursuit, police say speeds never reached more than 50 mph.

Ultimately, law enforcement decided to end the pursuit by maneuvering the Toyota into a ditch.

Once the car was stopped near the intersection of Rt. 250 and Rt. 42 in Churchville, deputies say Faison remained non-compliant and refused deputies' commands.

Deputies then broke a window in the sedan and deployed a K-9 before taking Faison into custody.

Law enforcement says he sustained minor injuries and there was a small amount of damage to a law enforcement vehicle. No deputies were injured.

Bridgewater police said Faison was not coherent at the time of arrest and was hospitalized. Police Chief Simmons said they were investigating whether Faison may have had a medical emergency.

Faison was charged with driving under the influence by Virginia State Police. Additional charges are pending in Bridgewater and Augusta County.

