Bridgewater College to accept Common Application in August

Starting August 1, Bridgewater College will join hundreds of other schools accepting the Common Application.

The Common App connects applicants to scholarships and virtual mentors and counselors. Used by more than three million applicants, parents, teachers and counselors, the Common App will expose Bridgewater to a large new pool of applicants.

"Here at Bridgewater we are all about the connections and connecting students to the education that we have," Bridgewater Vice President of enrollment management said. "To be able to partner with the common application to do that for more people is something that we're really excited about."

While the school will now accept the Common App, prospective students will still be able to apply directly through Bridgewater's website.

