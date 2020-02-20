Bridgewater to reduce some speed limits, allowing golf carts to legally drive on roads

The Bridgewater Town Council has approved an ordinance in the Code of Virginia to allow golf carts to be legally driven on some roads within the town.

The speed limit on Green Street in Bridgewater will change from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour | Photo: WHSV

Joe Simmons, Chief of Bridgewater Police, said that this was something the department had been asking the council to approve for a while.

"Without that, any person driving a golf cart in localities without an ordinance, following the guidelines of the code of Virginia, would be illegal," said Simmons.

According to the code, the speed limit must be 25 miles per hour or under for golf carts to legally drive on the road.

The town of Bridgewater carried out a traffic and engineering study and will change the speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour in some areas to make riding golf carts around town and access to the parks easier.

"I haven't heard any negatives about the idea of having golf cart operations, but I'm sure the citizens that already have golf carts will be happy that they can legally drive them now," said Simmons.

Roads that will see the speed limit change are: North River Road, Green Street, Oakwood Drive, and some of Dinkel Avenue and Mount Crawford Avenue, according to Simmons.

He said the town is in the process of purchasing new signs and placing them around. Simmons believed the signs will be up in the next few weeks.

You can find the full ordinance here here.

