Brite Bus extends shuttle hours

Starting Friday, there will be new changes to the Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) North and South shuttle, which is run by Brite Bus.

BRCC North Shuttle picks up riders at Blue Ridge Community College. | Credit: WHSV

Devon Thompson, transit manager, said they often get feedback through surveys and from drivers about ways to improve the routes. After recent feedback, they're extending the hours of the shuttle on Fridays.

Before, the north shuttle stopped at 6 p.m., and the south shuttle stopped running at 5:30. Now, both shuttles will stop running at 8 p.m.

Thompson said it's important to them to be able to serve the riders as best they can.

"This is just one of the ways we could do that," Thompson said. "And it'll be able to help provide more connections to other Brite routes on Friday evenings."

This is the second round of changes Brite Bus made to routes this month. Earlier this month, they made some changes to the 250 Connector based on their route study.

