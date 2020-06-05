Broadway High School Class of 2020 honored by the towns of Broadway and Timberville

After Elkton hung up banners for the class of 2020, Broadway and Timberville have exercised the same idea for Broadway High School.

About 6,000 dollars were raised for the banners and signs to be put up by parents and local businesses.

"So we had local businesses from both Timberville and Broadway donate to help purchase a yard sign for every senior," said Cecilia Valdez, marketing and events coordinator for the town of Timberville.

The Class of 2020 at Broadway High School has 240 students. All 240 of the yard signs will be lined up at the high school.

Banners for families that purchased them are hung up on Main Street in Timberville and on Springbrook Road in Broadway, along with their Main Street.

A parade was supposed to happen tonight for the students but that has now been postponed to 6 pm on Sunday due to weather.