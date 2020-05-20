Broadway boy works to make a safer space for biking and walking

Noah Kinman, a ten-year-old boy from Broadway, has started a petition to get a sidewalk installed on part of Route 259 in his town.

Noah has been riding his bike a lot more often during the COVID-19 pandemic. His family lives in the Rustic Knolls neighborhood in Broadway and between that area and Sunset Drive, there is an area that does not have a sidewalk along Route 259, a busy highway in the area.

Noah was riding his bike there and competing with busy traffic and not much room to ride, which is when his idea hit.

"I thought, 'There should be a sidewalk here,' and so I started this petition," Noah said.

His hope is that the petition gains the attention of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

"You know, I don't think it's going to be an overnight process, but I think hopefully we can make a change here to make things a little safer for our community," Matthew Kinman, Noah's dad, said.

The petition has more than 700 signatures and the family hopes that it can get 1,000. The Kinmans are working with the Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition and the town of Broadway on this effort.

Matthew said they will take the petition to VDOT once they have more signatures.