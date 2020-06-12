Broadway community and the CVMA pay tribute to Bucky Anderson today

People came together in Broadway to remember the life of Bucky Anderson ten years after his death. Anderson was a member of the U.S. Army who died due to injuries from an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan.

On Friday, many in the community went out to a memorial to pay their respects. Not only did the local community come out, but the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association was also there.

They came out instead of Anderson's former unit in New York, which could not make it down this year due to COVID-19 restrictions for the military.

"I put the call out to eight chapters, expecting a dozen or two dozen bikes, and what we ended up with was 77 bikes on a short notice Friday ride," said Jay Proctor, state representative for the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

One of those bikes traveled all the way from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

"He was kind to everybody, but he was a tough-nosed kid and I think that's why he did so well in the military. He's so well-respected, you know, he treated people with respect, he worked hard, he's a two-time state champion in wrestling," said Will Tinnell, a close friend of the Anderson family.

The rest of the Anderson family carries Bucky's legacy by helping out many people in the community with scholarships and fundraising.

Bucky Anderson graduated from Broadway High School in 2004.