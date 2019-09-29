Broadway football honors children with childhood cancer

It was a special Friday night for the Broadway football team. The Gobblers honored children in the area affected by childhood cancer.

Bren Dove is battling ovarian cancer. She and other children affected by childhood cancer were honored at Broadway on Friday night.

They welcomed several children to be honorary captains at the game and raised money for cancer research. Bren Dove is battling ovarian cancer. The Dove family appreciated the support.

"It's amazing, because childhood cancer is a tremendous burden for not only the child but the entire family," Bren's mother Brittany Dove said. "It really means a lot to have the support of the high school and the entire community."

