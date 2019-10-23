Broadway man charged in head-on crash that killed sheriff's office employee

The driver who crashed head-on into a Rockingham County Sheriff's Office employee earlier this year has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Mugshot of Joshua Morgan provided to WHSV by Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

According to Virginia State Police, 25-year-old Joshua Morgan, of Broadway, was arrested this week after a Rockingham County grand jury handed up an indictment on Monday, Oct. 21.

Joshua Morgan was the other driver involved in a head-on collision that killed 30-year-old Raven Morgan, of Broadway.

Raven Morgan worked as a public communications assistant for six years at the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said she will never be forgotten in the halls of the sheriff's office because of the type of person she was.

"In thinking of Raven, what I will always remember is she kind of had a unique blend of personality," Sheriff Hutcheson said. "On one side, she was very compassionate and kind-hearted. But yet she was also very observant, very perceptive. Her common sense was very keen."

The crash happened at 9:49 p.m. on Monday, August 5.

According to state police, Joshua Morgan was driving a Kia Stinger west along Brocks Gap Rd. (Rt. 259) when, near the intersection of Turley Creek Road, he crossed a solid yellow line to try and pass both a Dodge Challenger and a tractor trailer ahead of him.

Police say he crossed the solid line in a marked no passing zone, and when he entered the eastbound lane, he struck an eastbound Hyundai Elantra driven by Raven Morgan head-on.

The impact of the crash sent Raven Morgan's Hyundai spinning into the Dodge Challenger before the car came to a stop.

At the time, Joshua Morgan was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Raven Morgan died at the scene.

A number of the first responders who arrived to the scene knew her personally.

Both Raven and Joshua were wearing seat belts. Neither the driver of the Dodge nor the tractor trailer driver were injured.

Charges had been listed as pending since August. Now, Joshua Morgan is being held without bond at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

