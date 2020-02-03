Broadway man killed in crash along Route 259

A Broadway man is dead after a crash on Route 259 Saturday night.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis was driving east on Rt. 259 (Mayland Rd.) when it ran off the right side of the roadway not far from Rt. 946 (Zirkle Lane) at 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 1.

That's just east of Mayland, not far before Route 259 connects with Route 11 right by entrances to Interstate 81.

Police say the vehicle went down an embankment, hit a utility pole, and then a fence.

The driver, who was identified as 61-year-old Ronnie W. Wolfe, of Broadway, died at the scene of his injuries.

Police say Wolfe was wearing a seat belt, and they're investigating whether a medical emergency may have been a factor in the crash.

State police were assisted by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.

