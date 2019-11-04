Broadway man wins a quarter million dollars with lottery ticket

A Broadway man is $250,000 richer after trying his luck at the Virginia Lottery.

Boyd Kephart told Virginia Lottery officials he was “dumbfounded” when he realized he'd won the 'Bank a Million' game.

According to a press release, Kephart went to the 7-Eleven at 261 West Lee Street in Broadway, where he split a $2 wager four ways to get four sets of numbers for the game.

Using that "Play Your Way" feature, one of his sets of numbers – 1-16-22-25-28-40 – matched all six numbers in the October 26 drawing.

Since he split his wager into four, he won a quarter of the million dollar prize, earning $250,000 after taxes.

He didn't match the Bonus Ball number, but that wasn't needed to win the top prize, according to the Virginia Lottery. His numbers were chosen by Easy Pick, which lets the computer randomly select your numbers.

Kephart told the lottery officials he doesn't have any plans yet for his winnings, other than paying bills.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Kephart said.

Bank a Million is an exclusive Virginia game with drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. Its prizes are calculated so that winners receive the prize amount (whether $1 million, $500,000 or $250,000) even after federal and state taxes are applied.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 3.8 million. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 18.3.

Rockingham County, where Kephart lives, received more than $5.9 million in lottery funds for K-12 education from the Virginia Lottery in the most recent fiscal year.

You can learn more about where lottery funds go on the Virginia Lottery website.