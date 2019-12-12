Broadway-rendered song by Staunton teen released

A Staunton teen’s Broadway-rendered song is now available for all to hear. Stuart Hall student Sophia Schwaner’s song ‘The Sea,’ is posted online at the National Endowment for the Arts website.

Credit: WVIR

Earlier in the year, Broadway theater artists gathered in the Shenandoah Valley to work with Schwaner on her tune from a show she's writing called 'Persian Wars: The Musical.'

In the song, the Green queen Artemisia has allied herself with the Persian Emperor Xerxes and is leading his forces and ships into battle against her own people.

You can find the full lyrics of the song penned by Scwaner here.

Schwaner submitted the song in the spring of 2019, and after a workshop with mentor Max Vernon and music director Benjamin Rauhala, a final recording was released in November with a professional ensemble.

The sophomore was one of just six national winners in the 2019 musical theatre songwriting challenge.

She attends Stuart Hall School in Staunton.