Brother's Craft Brewing hosts 'Souper Bowl' drive to replenish area food bank

Brother's Craft Brewing is hosting a "Souper Bowl Food Drive" for the month of February to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB).

Brother's Craft Brewing is collecting items for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank during the month of February | Photo: WHSV

Josh Harold, tap room manager for Brother's, said that Brother's is dedicated to helping out non-profits in the community year-round.

"We're a brewery, we like to brew good beer, but we like to have that community involvement, that family friendly atmosphere and to be giving back, so these events are a lot of fun to coordinate with these community organizations that are doing so much for us," said Harold.

According to Harold, the idea for the "Souper Bowl" drive is to replenish the food bank's stock after a lot of items are used over the holidays.

"We thought it was a great partnership to remind people, come on out, we still need to help the food bank, especially this time of year when they need the food just as much as any, if not more."

This is the fourth year the brewery has hosted the February food drive and each year, it has collected around 100 pounds of food. Harold said the goal is to collect 100 or more pounds this year as well.

On Friday, February 21, 2020, Brother's will also host 'Casks for a Cause' to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The cask will be filled with Brother's Lil' Hellion and will hold about 40 pints of beer. If the cask is "kicked," Brother's will donate an additional $200 to BRAFB.

Those who bring in food donations will get $1 off their first pint of beer.

The event starts at 5:00 p.m., and singer/ songwriter Jacob Paul Allen will be playing music for entertainment.

The food drive will last until February 29, 2020.

