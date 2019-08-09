Buckingham Correctional Center on lockdown for reports of scabies

Buckingham Correctional Center in Dillywn is on lockdown due to what officials say is a scabies outbreak.

Scabies is an itchy infestation of the skin by a microscopic mite. The Center for Disease Control says they can spread rapidly under crowded conditions and through skin-to-skin contact.

The Virginia Department of Corrections says there have been several confirmed cases of scabies, and that means all visitation has been canceled at the prison while the infected inmates are treated and the facility is decontaminated.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, scabies is caused by a mite. It produces a rash and intense itching. It's common in institutional settings and is treated with topical creams.

If you think your child or someone you know has scabies, the CDC recommends seeing a doctor for treatment. The mites cannot survive more than two to three days away from human skin, so all bedding and clothing should be washed in hot water and dried using a hot cycle for decontamination.

A DoC spokesperson said the lockdown will last through the weekend.