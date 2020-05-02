Budget reasons behind canceling Waynesboro summer events

The city of Wanyesboro Parks and Recreation department has announced lots of changes to this summer, including canceling the Summer Extravaganza, keeping the pool closed, and canceling several races.

The Waynesboro pool will not be opening this summer because of COVID-19. | Credit: WHSV

Dwayne Jones, director of the department, said the budget was the biggest driving factor in the decision. COVID-19 has meant a lot of financial challenges for cities and counties around the state, in part because of losses in meals and lodging taxes.

"We felt it was best to move that, and save that money," Jones said. "The pool alone costs about $120,000 to operate."

The money will stay in the city's general fund and will help make up other losses the city is seeing.

Jones said they decided to make the decision to allow people who were planning on being life guards to look for other jobs. He said no one was furloughed, seasonal hires were just not made.

"It's a little surreal because we enjoy putting them on, and we enjoy having them, but you know, nothing about this has ever happened before," Jones said.

He added there is still a lot of uncertainty about what will happen this summer, and if they would even be able to hold the events as they normally. While the events are canceled, the parks are still open for people to use.