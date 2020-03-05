Building Bridges for the Greater Good to host 'What We Lost' event in Staunton

Building Bridges for the Greater Good is drawing attention to a part of Staunton’s black community that was lost more than 40 years ago.

This year's Breaking Bread event is called ‘What We Lost,' honoring the community demolished by urban renewal in Staunton's Augusta Street corridor. People will get a chance to see some of the recreated buildings and hear stories of the time from the people who lived it.

"If your own parents didn’t own a business, then you didn’t really see a black-owned business around, so I think we lost a sense of our self. You know what I mean? So, a sense of our history and a sense of something to be proud of,” Vincent Bady, with the Building Bridges Board, said.

Breaking Bread is Saturday, March 14, at the Booker T. Washington Community Center. However, at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, Augusta Street near downtown Staunton will be lit up with luminaries showing where these businesses once stood.