Burglary charge for assistant coach accused of filming women

A former assistant basketball coach accused of recording women at a

West Virginia university has been indicted on burglary charges.

News outlets report 32-year-old Collins B. Murphy was charged with six

counts of felony burglary.

Four women on the Alderson Broaddus University basketball team

accused Murphy of hiding cameras in their dormitory bathroom. A civil

jury in 2018 found Murphy liable and awarded the women over

$800,000.

Barbour Prosecutor Thomas Hoxie says the women asked him to

investigate the case. Hoxie says burglary is entering a residence with intent to commit a crime. He says Murphy is accused of entering their

bathrooms with intent to illegally record them.

Murphy lives in Maryland and an arrest warrant was issued. It's unclear

whether he has an attorney.