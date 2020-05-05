Busch Gardens to extend memberships, annual passes

Busch Gardens said it will be extending memberships and annual passes due to coronavirus closures.

According to Busch Gardens, active memberships and annual passes will be automatically extended for a period at least as long as the temporary closures.

The park will also grant complimentary membership tier upgrades for all active members for the remainder of 2020.

Pass members who are deferring payments or not up to date with payments are not eligible for the rewards or extension.

Additional details on the memberships and annual passes can be found here.