Busch Gardens unveils ‘Pantheon,’ a new 72 mph roller coaster

It’s big ... it’s fast ... it’s powerful ... and it’s opening in 2020.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced Pantheon on July 30, a new roller coaster that “combines the might of five Roman gods.”

The inspiration of the Roman-themed multi-launch coaster is the gods Pluto, Neptune, Mercury, Minerva and Jupiter.

The coaster is being touted by Busch Gardens as the fastest multi-launch roller coaster in the United States.

Pantheon will reach a top speed of 72.5 miles per hour and will feature a 95 degree drop.

And, oh yeah, riders will launch both forward and backward during the ride.

Free pins featuring the Pantheon® attraction will be handed out to the first 1,000 guests at the Oktoberfest Pin Cart on Aug. 7.

