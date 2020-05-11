Business looks to bounce back with eased social distancing after JMU's rescheduled graduation

The sounds of students cheering were non-existent. No caps and gowns meant families did not flock to Harrisonburg this year.

Summers said the first weekend with eased social distancing measures and good weather could create a lot of business.

Area businesses, already largely reshaped or closed due to COVID-19, missed out on the thousands of extra people, and even more dollars James Madison University's graduation typically brings to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

"With the students being gone, there was definitely a difference," Missy Summers, a general manager at Kline's Dairy Bar, said. "But we still had a good weekend."

There was no graduation spike, but relief could be on the way. Governor Ralph Northam plans to relax some coronavirus restrictions this Friday and businesses could be one step closer to normal.

In particular, restaurants can open up outdoor dining to 50% capacity. Indoor dining is not set to reopen until Phase 2, which the governor estimates will come at least two weeks after the start of Phase 1, based on how COVID-19 data continues trending.

Kline's is open for carry-out and is looking at balancing business with safety this Friday. Summers said the store is still going over its plans for relaxed social distancing.

"Trying to determine if it's beneficial to open the patio at 50%, if that's what's best for the customers, if that's what's best for us as a whole," Summers said.

An added wrinkle for the Valley's staple ice cream shop: opening up a new store in McGaheysville this May, balancing new demand with social distancing.

"We want safety first," Summers said.

The Harrisonburg general manager said she does not know exactly what to expect should Gov. Northam ease restrictions as planned.

"I'm not sure. I hope that people will come out. But I also hope that they're cautious," Summers said.