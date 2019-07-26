Business owners happy after sidewalks reopen in downtown Harrisonburg

The construction on the sidewalks on north main street in Harrisonburg is complete, which is long awaited news for shop owners.

Construction began on the sidewalks in the beginning of May along North Main Street. With barriers blocking access to the sidewalks, sales went down for some stores along the street.

"With the streets closed and the barrier up, people didn't realize they could get to us" says Shelby Sellers, the owner of Blueridge Florest. With barriers along the sidewalks, people could not park close by or easily walk into the shops. "That hurt us quite a bit. Because older folks aren't able to walk, younger people don't want to walk," added Sellers.

Candice Shelton, the owner of Bluetique, says it impacted her shop as well. "They had up all the chunks of sidewalk, so you kind of had to divert around to get inside of the store. We had some customers come in and say 'I didn't know you were open' because it was difficult to actually get in here."

The shop owners are glad to see the sidewalks reopened, however, Sellers says closing right before Mother's Day is still having a negative impact.

"I know it has to be done, it's finished, it's beautiful and we appreciate it, but the timing could have been so much better. I mean we depend on Mother's Day to carry us through slow summer days. It was just a very bad time."

Shelton says even though it's a slow time of year anyway, it wasn't good timing for her shop either. "I get why they do it in the summer because obviously there's a lot less foot traffic downtown. But being that summers are our slowest time, every sale kind of counts."

Construction continues on the other side of the street so there is still a parking issue. Shelton says she's relieved that students will be returning in a few weeks and expects business to get back to normal.