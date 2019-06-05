Business workshop focuses on diversity in the workplace

Several businesses were represented during a workshop Wednesday at the Lucy Simms Center to learn more about diversity in the workplace.

Speakers at the forum organized by the diversity council at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce focused on the makeup of protected classes and the benefits and incentives of hiring a diverse staff.

"We don't have tons of people that fall into various groups, however, we have a lot of different groups," said Chris Jones, a member of Harrisonburg City Council and of the diversity council. "Fifty-plus different languages and tons of other individuals that are represented under each of those languages as well as all the different folks who have moved here."

The workshop was held amid a shortage of job applicants with a low unemployment rate in the area.

"I hope that they feel more confident in their recruiting and hiring practices," Jones said, "as well as give their human resource departments more tools that they can gain here today."

"Learning a little bit more about expanding your applicant pool is going to benefit everybody here," said Frank Oncken, the CFO of Skyline Roofing, who attended. "The valley and Harrisonburg and Rockingham are a diverse place, but maybe we don't see it enough in our business community. I think it's a topic we all need to learn more about."

Jones said the diversity council was revitalized last fall and seeks further expand with more businesses to host future seminars and forums.