Businesses at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront gear up for Memorial Day

Virginia Beach is back open for the Memorial Day holiday, and businesses are hoping it will be a profitable weekend.

On the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, local businesses are getting ready for the memorial day weekend.

“It feels fabulous. I’m so excited to be able to have my job back,” Tammy said.

The doors at the VA Toy Shop haven’t had the chance to open for this spring and summer season.

“Oh, the last time we were open was October of last year and that was really rough on us. We haven’t had any income since then and the businesses lose a lot of money,” Tammy said.

Other businesses will have to remain closed due to restrictions still in place.

“Memorial Day weekend is one of the Superbowl’s that we get. It’s a big-time,” Peabody’s Owner Brandon Ramsey said.

Peabody’s has been a staple on the Oceanfront for 53 years.

“I expect the beaches to be very busy. You are going to see a lot of the local businesses very busy on their patios and it’s good for them. I wish we could join them,” Ramsey said.

The doors will remain closed for the business as large crowds are still not allowed to gather.

“We don’t know. It’s a scary time,” Ramsey said. “We miss you all and we will open as soon as we can."

Businesses that are back open are emphasizing social distancing practices.

“We are forcing social distancing and keep it under ten people," Evan Lassiter said. “We are sticking to the rules even though things are reopening.”

Lassiter works at Papa Joe’s smoke shop where employees are making sure everything is wiped down for customers. The business opened last Friday.

“People are still hazardous because of the COVID-19. It definitely leaves a stink especially with the oceanfront and people coming out here,” Lassiter said.

There’s no way to predict if crowds will flock to the beach but these business owners are excited to be back in business.

“I’m so excited. I can’t wipe the grin off of my face. I’m fixing my hermit crab cage,” Tammy said. “Come see me, I’m here!”

Anyone planning to go on the beach should read the rules in place first. The City of Virginia Beach will have Beach Ambassadors throughout the weekend.