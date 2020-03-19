Businesses adapt to bring in more customers during virus outbreak

As businesses around Harrisonburg feel the impacts the coronavirus has had on their customers, many are making a change in how they serve them.

Both Jack Browns and Billy Jacks are now delivering to help staff continue to receive a paycheck.

Although Virginia Governor Ralph Northam mandated only 10 people are allowed in a space, Aaron Ludwig, the owner of Jack Brown's is focused on delivery and carry out orders.

It's something new for the downtown restaurant but he said it needed to be done to keep some of his staff.

"By doing delivery from Jack Brown's and Billy Jacks, that is now how our employees are making tips," Ludwig said. "So our people are our most important asset and they have been very flexible and willing to try and help us get through this."

He said even with several downtown offices ordering lunch, it's just still not enough.

"Frankly, its not enough. We were having to lay off some people, cut back hours and we're doing some desperate measures," Ludwig said.

Many businesses around Harrisonburg have temporarily closed such as Three Notch’d Valley Collab House along of East Market Street.

Organizations like Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and Harrisonburg Economic Development are trying to help local businesses out by providing resources.

"We've put together a business resource team to try and combine all these resources together," Brian Shull with Harrisonburg Economic Development said. "We want to get the word out in a unified message so people will know where to go to find all the resources out there."

Shull said on Wednesday, Gov. Northam declared a Disaster Declaration, meaning Virginians are now eligible for a loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

He said business owners in Harrisonburg can also apply for Disaster Impact Loans with the city.

"We recognize that these are extraordinary times but we're going to try and offer disaster impact loans to businesses in the Harrisonburg area up to $5,000 interest free," Shull said.

These loans are interest-free, with a three year term, and no payment is needed for 90 days after the loan is disbursed.

For information on how to apply to either loan click here.

The city is also trying to make downtown Harrisonburg more friendly to those carry-out customers.

"We're working together with the city department staff to see if there's places throughout downtown where we can put up temporary pick-up locations," Andrea Dono, with the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said.

Dono encourages everyone to take part in supporting businesses throughout Harrisonburg either by sharing a store's Facebook post or by buying a gift card.

"I think we should do whatever we can do today, so when we are able to come out and be together as a community we're gonna have places to go," Dono said.