Businesses hope president’s executive order on meat plants will help keep them open

A Richmond area business owner is hopeful that President Donald Trump’s executive order will help keep restaurants open.

Over at Buz and Ned’s, the barbecue chain is seeing faithful customers taking advantage of curbside pickup and delivery services, but the restaurant is already seeing supply shortages due to coronavirus.

"These are pork butts that have been seasoned, ready to go on the pit...these are beef short ribs,” Buz Grossberg said while showing his meat room.

His signature taste has cars lining up for curbside pickup. There's just one problem.

"It's getting a little dicey right now,” he said.

On top of having to close the dining room like other businesses, Buz is beginning to notice a shortage of meat.

"Our ribs that I took 30 years to find the perfect supplier, now they’re telling us that they may not be available,” he said. A walk inside his freezer shows it. “Normally we’ll have meat boxes stacked up all the way around here.”

It comes as workers at meat processing plants everywhere have come down with coronavirus, impacting production so much, some popular companies considered drastically scaling back operations - possibly reducing the nation’s meat production by up to 80%.

That’s why Trump signed an executive order Tuesday compelling those plants to stay open.

"When you pull people out of service in those factories, whose going to replace those people?" Buz asked.

He believes things can work out.

“The people need masks. People need testing. The people need re-arranging of the factory floor to give some more spacing…Keep people safe and producing.”

Because without production, there is no Buz and Neds.

"We survive off of meat…When the factories go down, you've got a problem,” he said.

Grocery stores are also watching this closely.

“Our meat department is the main draw for our store,” Norm Gold of The Market and 25th said.

He says the store is are actively looking at options, including frozen meat that can be processed if fresh supply runs out.

“I am very concerned with the potential of reduced meat availability in the coming weeks. In my same thoughts, though, I am also concerned about the health and safety of the workers in processing plants. I would only support ordering them to stay open if there were processes and procedures in place to protect the staff, as well the food safety in the plant,” Gold added.

