Businesses still opening, despite COVID-19 economic concerns

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic difficulties in the Valley and across the country, but that hasn't stopped new businesses from setting up.

"It's almost like you feel like you're running a marathon, and then it just disappears," Heather Deubler, owner of The Well-Balanced Paw, said.

Deubler had signed a lease for the space for her shop earlier this year, and planned on an April opening.

"And then COVID hit," Deubler said. "And a lot of things happened. Obviously everybody, nobody was leaving their homes, and then also you know, I didn't know if I was going to be able to get product."

Staunton Economic Development Director Billy Vaughn said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down development in the area.

"Probably about six weeks ago, at the onset of the pandemic, phones were a little quiet," Vaugn said. "There weren't quite as many emails coming out."

Vaughn said as time passed, people haven't let the pandemic stop them from opening a business, or bringing one to the city. Deubler is no exception. While times seemed uncertain, she kept going.

"You're pretty resilient, because you have to be," Deubler said. "And so it was more of you know, just not now, but it's going to happen in the future. So I just kept honing what I was doing before."

Deubler is doing curbside pick-up for her "barkery products," which she makes from scratch herself. She also carries other pet wellness products, and hopes to open her store fully soon.

Vaughn said people are also more interested in bringing business to the city.

"They're still looking for that site, for that location, so that when we do come out of this pandemic, they'll be better suited to be successful in operation of their business," Vaughn said.

