Businesses transition from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of reopening

In Phase 2 of Virginia's reopening plans, restaurants and beverage establishments are allowed to serve customers indoors at 50 percent capacity, compared to only outdoor seating at 50 percent capacity in Phase 1.

Phase 2 reminders are set up in both indoor and outdoor spaces at Brothers Craft Brewing.

Now some businesses are getting back to somewhat normal business operations.

Brothers Craft Brewing in Harrisonburg could seat 40 customers on their patio in Phase 1, but with the weather heating up, taproom manager Josh Harold said it's important for business to allow people indoors.

He said their indoor capacity is 40 and they have social distancing reminders throughout the taproom.

After relying on curbside pickup for weeks, Harold said it feels good to be back serving customers.

"When it was just retail, you chatted with your people and regulars as much as you could, but they knew it was just an in and out thing," Harold said. "Now it's nice that we can actually have those conversations and camaraderie again."

Harold said customers can't sit at the indoor bar just yet because they would be too close to bartenders, but there are available tables spaced throughout the taproom.