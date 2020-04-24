Businesses want to hear your feedback on what changes should stay

The Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Taskforce is asking for you to help business owners best serve you after Virginia's executive order closing non-essential businesses is lifted.

In just one day the survey was filled out by 300 people.

On Thursday, the two organizations released an online survey asking about some of the changes businesses have made, whether you think those changes should stay, and when you plan on returning to downtown.

"It remains to be seen how things are going to change and how people are going to feel," Andrea Dono, with Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said. "But this survey is going to give businesses into what they'll probably be expecting so they can start planning for it."

Dono said in just one day, more than 300 responses were submitted, and from the early results, customers said they would like to see PPE still be worn by employees.

She said so far, it also showed many people may not rush to the stores as soon as the order is lifted.

"Right now, folks are indicating that they would probably take another month or so after the ban is lifted for people to come in again," Dono said.

She said the results so far aren't final and they are asking everyone to participate by the end of next week. Dono said businesses are hoping to have their customers back as soon as possible and even though a business may still be open the could still be hurting.

"Even if businesses haven't closed if they're operating on reduced hours or through pick up or delivery its still very tough for them," Dono said.

Dono said so far, no businesses have permanently closed in downtown Harrisonburg and HDR is continuing to try to raise money and find grants to help the businesses that have had to temporarily close and furlough or lay off workers.

In partnership with the City of Harrisonburg, HDR was able to receive a $20,000 grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development. That grant will be divided up to make smaller grants for downtown.

In the coming weeks, a T-shirt will be made for downtown Harrisonburg with profits going back into creating more grants.

This Sunday HDR will be hosting Sofapalooza, a virtual concert series starting at 6 p.m., as another fundraising effort.

So far, the Small Business Assistance Taskforce has given out $64,000 worth of grants to small businesses in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.