Busy railroad crossing to close for work on Thursday

Drivers who regularly use Maryland Avenue through Harrisonburg should plan to find an alternate route this Thursday.

According to a press release from the city, railroad company Norfolk Southern informed them that the railroad crossing on Maryland Ave. will have to be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Oct. 17.

The closure is expected to last into the early afternoon, so it will affect both the morning and afternoon commutes in the area.

City officials expect the work to be completed in one day.

Here are recommended detours around the closure:

Drivers heading westbound on Maryland should consider taking Central Avenue, to South Avenue, to High Street to bypass the closure. Drivers heading eastbound on Maryland should consider taking High Street, to South Avenue, to Central Avenue to bypass.

People who live near Roosevelt St. and New York Ave. will still be able to get to their homes during the closure. Closure and detour signs will mark the area.

