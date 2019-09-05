‘Butts to the wind’: Wild horses in the Outer Banks ride out storm

Wild horse herds in the Outer Banks will not evacuate Hurricane Dorian, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

The Fund said the horses instinctually go to high ground under sturdy oak trees to ride the storm out.

They say the horses have survived storms using the technique for 500 years.

“The wild horses are better equipped to handle a hurricane than most of us humans living on the Outer Banks,” they wrote in a post.

The herd manager plans to ride out the storm at the rescue farm with the horses.

“For all our local friends and neighbors who are staying, good luck, be safe, and remember... butts to the wind!”