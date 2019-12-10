CDC investigating E. Coli outbreak linked to salad kits

The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating a multi-state E. Coli outbreak thought to be caused by a particular brand of premade salad kits.

Officials believe the likely source of the outbreak is the Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kit.

As of December 9, eight people in three states had been affected. They fell ill between November 5 and November 15, 2019.

Three people were hospitalized, and one person experienced kidney failure.

No deaths have been reported.

According to the CDC, the outbreak is caused by a different strain of E. coli than that in the outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from the Salinas, California region. That strain has resulted in over 100 reported cases.

Consumers, restaurants and retailers should not sell or consume any of the salad kits with a best-before date up to and including December 7, 2019, and with the identification code UPC 0 71279 30906 4, beginning with lot code Z, the CDC says.

You can find the code on the top right corner of the front of the bag.

If you do have the product, the CDC says to throw it away, even if some of the salad has already been eaten and nobody got sick. The health agency also recommends washing and sanitizing drawers or refrigerator shelves where the product was stored.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, according to the CDC. Some people may also get a low fever.

People usually get sick two to eight days after consuming the E. coli germ, and some infected people may get a certain type of kidney failure, as well.

The health agency recommends seeing a healthcare provider if these symptoms occur. It also says to take action by writing down what you ate the week before you got sick and reporting the illness to a local health department. Wash hand thoroughly after changing diapers, using the toilet, and before preparing food to avoid infecting others.