CIA worker: Massive 2017 leak 'was crippling' to the agency

A CIA computer engineer whose real name was kept secret from a jury says a massive 2017 leak of secrets turned his office into an FBI crime scene.

The engineer — testifying under the pseudonym Jeremy Weber — said the release of thousands of documents by WikiLeaks left the CIA scrambling to fix the damage.

Weber testified for the government Wednesday in its espionage case against former CIA engineer Joshua Adam Schulte. Prosecutors say Schulte unleashed the single biggest leak of classified information in CIA history because he was angry and disgruntled at work.

Weber says he considered Schulte a friend until he believed Schulte made up lies about a coworker.

Schulte has pleaded not guilty.