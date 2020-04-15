CMA dealerships create helpline to provide for community members

As COVID-19 continues to spread, Carter Myers Automotive Group is working to help out those in the community who may need a little extra assistance.

The CMA Valley dealerships and other CMA partners have set up a helpline where members of the community can call and get help with whatever they need.

CMA Group President and CEO Liza Borches said they've gotten requests already. They've picked up groceries for people, brought someone a new pair of readers and they've even set up a biweekly milk delivery.

"We did have one woman from northern Virginia who called because her mom lives down in this area, and her mom needed a special kind of milk... and they couldn't find it for her in her local grocery store," Borches said. "We were able to find it, and now every two weeks, we're delivering it out to her mom."

Borches said if someone in the community needs help, they can call 434-220-8885 and leave a voicemail. They have someone monitoring the voicemails, and they call back to get more details.

Once they have more information, Borches said they pass the call to one of the volunteer leaders in the areas they serve.

"They determine what the need is, and they find one of our associates to go do the shopping or do the deliveries, so typically we can respond to almost every need in the day that it comes in," Borches said.

She added the she thinks the helpline has brought a lot of positivity to the company during this time.

"I think all of us right now want to feel like we're doing something good in order to help all of us move forward through this COVID-19 challenge, and so I think it has brought a lot of positivity to our company," Borches said.

CMA has dealerships in Woodstock, Staunton, Charlottesville, Ruckersville, Richmond and Williamsburg. The helpline is available in all of those areas.