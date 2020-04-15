COVID-19 cases in West Virginia climb past 700

As of 10 a.m., when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there have been 702 confirmed cases across the Mountain State.

Graphics courtesy: West Virginia DHHR

A total of 17,656 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 16,954 negative results, 702 positive results, and ten confirmed deaths due to the virus.

The tenth death was confirmed on Tuesday evening in Marion County.

Testing for many people across West Virginia has been very limited, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that can perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they don't meet the screening requirements.

According to DHHR data, 20.68% of the patients with confirmed cases in West Virginia are currently hospitalized. About 50% of people with confirmed cases had pre-existing conditions.

As of April 14, 87 patients were hospitalized, 419 were in home isolation, and 147 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated daily.

Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR, which then submits the official numbers to the CDC and updates their state website.

Private commercial labs also have to send their test results to DHHR. However, state officials say the negative and pending tests from commercial labs are under-reported because some labs cannot electronically submit negative results.

Local cases

For our local area, Hardy County saw its first confirmed case on March 31 and Pendleton County had its first confirmed case on April 1.

According to the Hardy County Health Department, a patient who had been traveling has been self-quarantined since arriving home in Hardy County and has followed all proper CDC protocols since that time to protect their community members. No details were provided on the Pendleton County patient, though her daughter identified her on Facebook.

WHSV has repeatedly reached out to the company that community members identified as the Pendleton County patient's employer, but has received no response.

By that Thursday, a second positive case was confirmed in Hardy County as well.

As of April 13, Grant County had one confirmed case as well.

Many people in our West Virginia counties face serious obstacles to getting a test, however, with some essential workers in Hardy County needing to travel an hour to somewhere where they can get tested.

Where are the confirmed cases?

These are the confirmed cases by West Virginia county:

Barbour (4)

Berkeley (99)

Boone (1)

Braxton (1)

Brooke (3)

Cabell (28)

Fayette (2)

Grant (1)

Greenbrier (3)

Hampshire (7)

Hancock (7)

Hardy (2)

Harrison (28)

Jackson (33)

Jefferson (54)

Kanawha (88)

Lewis (2)

Lincoln (1)

Logan (8)

Marion (41)

Marshall (7)

Mason (9)

McDowell (6)

Mercer (8)

Mineral (6)

Mingo (1)

Monongalia (83)

Monroe (1)

Morgan (6)

Nicholas (3)

Ohio (22)

Pendleton (1)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (6)

Putnam (13)

Raleigh (6)

Randolph (4)

Roane (2)

Summers (1)

Taylor (4)

Tucker (4)

Tyler (3)

Upshur (3)

Wayne (61)

Wetzel (3)

Wirt (2)

Wood (22)

Wyoming (1)

The DHHR notes that surveillance at the local health department level may reveal over time that some initial test results in counties were for residents of another county or another state.

