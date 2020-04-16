COVID-19 cases in West Virginia climb to 723, with 12 confirmed deaths

As of 10:20 a.m., when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there have been 723 confirmed cases across the Mountain State.

Graphics courtesy: West Virginia DHHR

A total of 18,027 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 17,304 negative results, 723 positive results, and 12 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

The 11th and 12 deaths were confirmed along with Wednesday's 5 p.m. update.

According to the DHHR, one was a 78-year-old woman from Wayne County and the other was a 70-year-old man from Mingo County.

“We continue to mourn the loss of these lives due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

Testing for many people across West Virginia has been very limited, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that can perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they don't meet the screening requirements.

According to DHHR data, 20.68% of the patients with confirmed cases in West Virginia are currently hospitalized. About 50% of people with confirmed cases had pre-existing conditions.

As of April 15, 82 patients were hospitalized, 405 were in home isolation, and 211 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated daily.

Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR, which then submits the official numbers to the CDC and updates their state website.

Private commercial labs also have to send their test results to DHHR. However, state officials say the negative and pending tests from commercial labs are under-reported because some labs cannot electronically submit negative results.

Local cases

For our local area, Hardy County saw its first confirmed case on March 31 and Pendleton County had its first confirmed case on April 1.

According to the Hardy County Health Department, a patient who had been traveling has been self-quarantined since arriving home in Hardy County and has followed all proper CDC protocols since that time to protect their community members. No details were provided on the Pendleton County patient, though her daughter identified her on Facebook.

WHSV has repeatedly reached out to the company that community members identified as the Pendleton County patient's employer, but has received no response.

By that Thursday, a second positive case was confirmed in Hardy County as well, and another was confirmed on April 15.

As of April 13, Grant County had one confirmed case as well.

Many people in our West Virginia counties face serious obstacles to getting a test, however, with some essential workers in Hardy County needing to travel an hour to somewhere where they can get tested.

Where are the confirmed cases?

Across the state, these are the confirmed cases by county:

Barbour (4)

Berkeley (102)

Boone (2)

Braxton (1)

Brooke (3)

Cabell (26)

Fayette (2)

Grant (1)

Greenbrier (3)

Hampshire (6)

Hancock (7)

Hardy (3)

Harrison (29)

Jackson (34)

Jefferson (57)

Kanawha (91)

Lewis (2)

Lincoln (1)

Logan (8)

Marion (39)

Marshall (7)

Mason (10)

McDowell (6)

Mercer (8)

Mineral (6)

Mingo (1)

Monongalia (83)

Monroe (1)

Morgan (7)

Nicholas (3)

Ohio (22)

Pendleton (1)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (6)

Putnam (13)

Raleigh (6)

Randolph (4)

Roane (2)

Summers (1)

Taylor (4)

Tucker (4)

Tyler (3)

Upshur (3)

Wayne (69)

Wetzel (3)

Wirt (2)

Wood (25)

Wyoming (1)

The DHHR notes that surveillance at the local health department level may reveal over time that some initial test results in counties were for residents of another county or another state.

