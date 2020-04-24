COVID-19 cases in West Virginia climb to 988, deaths rise to 32

As of 10 a.m. on April 24, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there have been 988 confirmed cases across the Mountain State.

Graphics provided by West Virginia DHHR

A total of 29,811 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 28,823 negative results, 988 positive results, and 32 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

That was a rise of one death from Thursday evening, with an 84-year-old woman from Jackson County confirmed as the 32nd death.

“We join the family in mourning the passing of this West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

This past Friday, the West Virginia DHHR issued an order requiring all laboratories to submit their testing results, both positive and negative, to the state's electronic system in real-time.

Testing for many people across West Virginia has been very limited, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that can perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they don't meet the screening requirements.

According to DHHR data, about 50% of people with confirmed cases had pre-existing conditions.

As of April 23,108 patients were hospitalized, 465 were in home isolation, and 380 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated daily.

Medical providers and laboratories have been required to report positive test results to DHHR, but will now have to report all results and do so electronically. Once the DHHR has them, they then submit the official numbers to the CDC and update their state website.

State officials have said for weeks that negative and pending tests from commercial labs have been under-reported because some labs cannot electronically submit negative results. The new DHHR order is designed to combat that.

As of 5 p.m. on April 24, there was 1 confirmed case in Grant County, 3 confirmed cases in Hardy County, and 3 confirmed cases in Pendleton County.

Across the state, these are the confirmed cases by county, as of 10 a.m. on April 24:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (128), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (9), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (113), Jefferson (68), Kanawha (142), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (6), Ohio (25), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1)

