COVID-19 cases in West Virginia rise to 775, with a new Pendleton County case

As of 5 p.m. on April 17, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their afternoon update on the COVID-19 case total, there have been 775 confirmed cases across the Mountain State.

Graphics provided by West Virginia DHHR

A total of 19,088 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 18,313 negative results, 775 positive results, and 16 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

That marked an increase of three deaths reported since the morning.

They included an 85-year old woman from Wood County and a 74-year old woman and 91-year old woman, both from Wayne County.

“As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents. Our sincere condolences are extended to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

On Friday, the West Virginia DHHR issued an order requiring all laboratories to submit their testing results, both positive and negative, to the state's electronic system in real-time.

Testing for many people across West Virginia has been very limited, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that can perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they don't meet the screening requirements.

According to DHHR data, 20.68% of the patients with confirmed cases in West Virginia are currently hospitalized. About 50% of people with confirmed cases had pre-existing conditions.

As of April 17, 83 patients were hospitalized, 414 were in home isolation, and 255 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated daily.

Medical providers and laboratories have been required to report positive test results to DHHR, but will now have to report all results and do so electronically. Once the DHHR has them, they then submit the official numbers to the CDC and update their state website.

State officials have said for weeks that negative and pending tests from commercial labs have been under-reported because some labs cannot electronically submit negative results. The new DHHR order is designed to combat that.

Across the state, these are the confirmed cases by county, as of 5 p.m. on April 17:

Barbour (4)

Berkeley (106)

Boone (2)

Braxton (1)

Brooke (3)

Cabell (28)

Fayette (4)

Grant (1)

Greenbrier (3)

Hampshire (6)

Hancock (7)

Hardy (3)

Harrison (28)

Jackson (40)

Jefferson (60)

Kanawha (104)

Lewis (2)

Lincoln (1)

Logan (8)

Marion (42)

Marshall (8)

Mason (10)

McDowell (6)

Mercer (8)

Mineral (8)

Mingo (2)

Monongalia (83)

Monroe (2)

Morgan (8)

Nicholas (3)

Ohio (22)

Pendleton (2)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (6)

Putnam (14)

Raleigh (7)

Randolph (4)

Roane (2)

Summers (1)

Taylor (5)

Tucker (4)

Tyler (3)

Upshur (4)

Wayne (74)

Wetzel (3)

Wirt (2)

Wood (29)

Wyoming (1)

The DHHR notes that surveillance at the local health department level may reveal over time that some initial test results in counties were for residents of another county or another state.

