COVID-19 cases in West Virginia rise to 967

As of 10 a.m. on April 23, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there have been 967 confirmed cases across the Mountain State.

Graphics provided by West Virginia DHHR

A total of 27,905 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 26,938 negative results, 967 positive results, and 29 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

This past Friday, the West Virginia DHHR issued an order requiring all laboratories to submit their testing results, both positive and negative, to the state's electronic system in real-time.

Testing for many people across West Virginia has been very limited, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that can perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they don't meet the screening requirements.

According to DHHR data, about 50% of people with confirmed cases had pre-existing conditions.

As of April 22, patients were hospitalized, were in home isolation, and 360 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated daily.

Medical providers and laboratories have been required to report positive test results to DHHR, but will now have to report all results and do so electronically. Once the DHHR has them, they then submit the official numbers to the CDC and update their state website.

State officials have said for weeks that negative and pending tests from commercial labs have been under-reported because some labs cannot electronically submit negative results. The new DHHR order is designed to combat that.

As of 10 a.m. on April 23, there was 1 confirmed case in Grant County, 3 confirmed cases in Hardy County, and 1 confirmed case in Pendleton County.

For the past couple days, two cases had been listed in Pendleton County, but the DHHR says "as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested."

They say that was the case with one of the Pendleton County cases.

Across the state, these are the confirmed cases by county, as of 10 a.m. on April 23:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (125), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (36), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (109), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (142), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (10), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (24), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (19), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1)