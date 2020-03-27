COVID-19 causing uncertainty in agriculture industry

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted many impacts of our lives, including farming. A local farmer said farming is often an uncertain industry, but COVID-19 has made it more so.

Ashlyn Clemmer's family raises beef cattle on their farm. | Credit: WHSV

Ashlyn Clemmer works on Dividing Ridge Farm, which her family owns in Augusta County. Her family raises and sells beef cattle. According to Clemmer, even though demand is high, farmers aren't seeing that in the prices they're getting for their cattle.

"There's been some hope here recently that the future will be better and that markets will go up, but since this pandemic, we are very uncertain as how the future is going to pan out."

Clemmer said farmers are unlikely to sell their cattle at a price that would make them minimal profits.

"The main reason that farmers need the profit is in order to increase and expand their business," Clemmer said. "Farming requires a lot of money, and pretty much all the profit the farmer is making is going right back into the farm."

Clemmer said she also thinks it's important people understand where their food is coming from, especially now when demand is so high.

"Grocery stores are in business because of farmers," Clemmer said. "The food that we receive comes from the farm. The cows in the field are what give you something to eat. That's where your food comes from."

Clemmer said she thinks things are likely to stay uncertain for agriculture, especially as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"You have to have confidence in the future, and just ride it out, because that's what we've done for years and years," Clemmer said.

