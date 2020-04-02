COVID-19 could push construction on Harrisonburg's second high school back one year

The effects of the coronavirus are far reaching, and now, it could impact construction of Harrisonburg's second high school.

At a liaison meeting on Thursday afternoon, Harrisonburg City manager, Eric Campbell said he did not feel comfortable moving forward with construction of the high school while the city and its residents grapple with the economic impact of COVID-19.

When Harrisonburg City Council approved construction of the high school in December, they also approved a roughly 13.6 cents tax increase which would increase the tax rate in Harrisonburg to nearly a dollar.

Campbell said instead of putting more financial strain on residents and the city that money should go toward providing essential services to the public during this pandemic.

"With people out of work, the social safety net is being strained right now all over the country," said HCPS Superintendent, Michael Richards, who agreed with the idea. "We both feel it's not a good time to put significant tax increase on residents or businesses in Harrisonburg. So, as much as we need a new high school and we will have a new high school, we feel that it would be a good idea at this point for everyone to pause for 12 months."

City officials believe that delaying the project by a year will put the city's finances in a much better situation. It would also give officials time to monitor the economy. Right now, Campbell said he was unsure if the city would even be able to obtain the $104.5 million in bonds to build the high school.

"The bond market is volatile right now," he said.

Thursday's meeting was the first step in the process and as Thursday, the plan is not set in stone.

The Harrisonburg City School board will have a closed meeting in the coming days to discuss the next steps in the process. Superintendent Richards said the board can either decide to pause construction completely for a year or just slow it down substantially for a year.

"One of the benefits of slowing down would be keeping people employed. Construction workers would continue to work, and there would be some ripple effects," Richards said.

He said he's unsure about the expenses associated with either option. But, he does know that pausing construction for a year will be difficult as the current high school battles overcrowding.

"It's going to be tough. There's no question about that," Richards said. "It's going to be a challenge and we've risen to the challenge in the past. There are limits. There is a finite amount of money, and so at this point the finite amount of money might be too small to not pause for a year."