COVID-19 response fund grants more money to local nonprofits helping during pandemic

The COVID-19 Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Response Fund has granted over $200,000 in funds to local nonprofits who are working with the vulnerable populations in our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge has had more than $285,000 in donations to their COVID-19 local response fund. | Credit: WHSV

The fund works to grant money to local non-profits that help to meet basic human needs like providing food, medication and shelter for people whose lives were impacted by COVID-19. As of May 8, the fund has raised over $285,000 to aid people in the community.

The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County granted an additional $66,000 to local nonprofits on May 8.

In their next phase of funding, The Community Foundation and United Way say they will continue addressing the needs of mental healthcare and child care for essential workers, as well as addressing the needs of access to food, through food pantry programs and safe shelter.

Last week, the following organizations received grants from this fund: Adagio House, Boys & Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg-Rockingham, Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, Bridge of Hope, Church World Service Harrisonburg Immigration & Refugee Resettlement, Ciomite Salvadoreno Paisanos Unidos, Elkton Area United Services, Emmanuel Episcopal Church Food Pantry, Family Life Resource Center, First Step, Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center, Lacey Spring Community Food Pantry, New Bridges Immigrant Resource Center, Open Doors, Our Community Place, RISE UMFC, Roberta Webb Child Care Center, Salvation Army, Second Home Learning Center, The Arc of Harrisonburg-Rockingham, Way to Go, Inc., and Harrisonburg First Responders.

All donations to the fund will stay and help people in the community. Tax-deductible contributions to the COVID-19 Local Response Fund may be made online

__________

April 8:

According to Revlan Hill, the executive director for the Harrisonburg and Rockingham Community Foundation, the fund has raised a total of $195, 504.

Just over $100,000 in grant funding will be distributed this week to these local organizations: Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Lacey Spring Community Food Pantry, Emmanuel Episcopal Church Food Pantry, Valley Program for Aging Services, The Salvation Army Harrisonburg Corps, New Community Project/Vine & Fig, Hope Distributed Community Development Corporation, Church World Service Refugee Resettlement, Elkton Area United Services, Way to Go, Inc., First Step, Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center, Second Home Learning Center and Open Doors.

______________

March 20:

The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has partnered with the Harrisonburg and Rockingham Community Foundation to create a COVID-19 Response Fund.

The fund is aimed toward granting money to local non-profits that help to meet basic human needs like providing food, medication and shelter for people impacted by the pandemic.

Revlan Hill, the executive director for the Harrisonburg and Rockingham Community Foundation, said that they are hoping that people who are still employed and not as impacted by the pandemic will donate.

"I mean, can you imagine: thinking about waking up, there's no money coming in to buy food, to pay utilities, to pay rent," said Hill.

Laura Toni-Holsinger is the executive director for The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham and said that the goal is for the funds to help in the short term and long term since the pandemic is such a fluid situation.

"This is the rainy day a lot of people have been saving up for, you know, you never want it to rain, and you don't want those days to come, but we're in it right now, and so if you're in a position where you are able to give generously, maybe more generously than you were before, I would encourage you to do that," said Holsinger. "We certainly don't want to deplete everyone's charitable resources, but at the same time, it's raining. So, I encourage people to give where they can."

So far, the groups have raised around $140,000 and hope to see the number continue to grow. They are encouraging individuals, businesses, civic groups and families to put funds together and give.

You can donate here or by mailing a check to:

The Community Foundation

P.O. Box 1068

Harrisonburg, Va 22803

In another part of the Shenandoah Valley, the United Way NSV (Northern Shenandoah Valley) announced on Friday that they've launched a COVID-19 Relief Fund in which they'll match, dollar-for-dollar, $50,000 in donations for emergency funds.

Those relief funds will go directly to COVID-19 response and relief efforts, including meeting people's needs for food and food supplies, prescription and medical supplies, paying mortgage payments or rent, car repairs or payments, utility payments, child care, and more.

All funds collected by the United Way NSV will stay in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, helping families in Winchester City, Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Page Counties. You can donate to their fund at https://www.unitedwaynsv.org/civicrm/contribute/.