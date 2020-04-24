Head of nursing home task force says to work with facilities

We've seen outbreaks of the coronavirus in nursing home and long-term care facilities in the Shenandoah Valley, which makes residents, staff, and loved ones worried about health and safety.

Dr. Laurie Forlano, Deputy Commissioner of Population Health with the Virginia Department of Health, said if your loved one is in a care facility, keep in close contact with the facility staff for information and health updates.

"When an outbreak emerges, the boots on the ground, the frontline staff, they're incredibly busy, and I know they are working hard to stop the spread of COVID-19," Forlano said. "They work together with local health departments or local emergency teams."

Forlano said the Virginia Department of Health is encouraging open, transparent communication and is asking for patience.

"For facilities experiencing outbreaks, those requests are prioritized by local emergency operation centers and local health departments," Forlano said.

She said family members should speak to their loved one's health care provider before removing them from a facility.

"It might not be the safest decision to bring someone home, but what we're trying to do with nursing homes, is give them some increased resources as best we can right now," Forlano said.

Forlano said these high-risk facilities are receiving increased COVID-19 testing and PPE, and given additional guidance on infection control during this time.

Dr. Forlano is heading up the nursing home task force established by Gov. Northam and has been a part of each of the governor's daily briefings in recent weeks.