COVID-19 affecting local electric companies along with their customers

With unemployment continuing to skyrocket, many are struggling to pay their bills, including monthly power bills. Not only is this affecting customers, but also electric providers.

The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative has agreed to not disconnect services through at least June 10th, even if a customer fails to pay their bill.

In this kind of situation, they say electric companies are losing money but the power still has to continue.

While many are struggling, it is suggested to try and pay as much as you can to help them out.

"If you're able to pay what you can right now, it will help with the burden at the tail end of this as charges still accumulate... there's electricity to be used and to be charged for," said Preston Knight, public relations representative of Shenandoah Valley Electric Commission.

Knight says they are working closely with the Virginia State Corporation Commission on what to do when the pandemic ends and disconnection suspensions end.