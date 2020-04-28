COVID-19 impacting Ramadan traditions

The month-long Muslim holiday of Ramadan is being affected by the coronavirus.

Ardalan Mahmood, the co-founder of the Kurdish Muslim Society in Harrisonburg said since mosques are closed, people have not been able to come together to pray. Mahmood tells WHSV, it has also been tough not being able to gather to eat.

"You start eating usually when the sun goes down," Mahmood said. That is very communal. People usually gather to eat together. So that has been affected by the coronavirus."

Mahmood says one positive is that social isolation has helped people focus on the holiday. The society is using social media to communicate times for fasting and to help stay in touch.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, it is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. This year's Ramadan runs April 23 through May 23.