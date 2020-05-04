COVID-19 affects people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

The routines of most Americans have been disrupted because of coronavirus shutdowns.

The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham.

These changes can be difficult to adapt to for everyone, but even more so for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham works to support and include people with disabilities in the community through engagement, activities and socialization.

Jenna Bryant, the Director of Communciations of The Arc, said most of their normal programming and activities can't happen right now because of coronavirus shutdowns and social distancing guidelines.

"It's a time for [our participants] to practice and learn new skills when it comes to just being a part of the general public and our community," Bryant said.

Bryant said before coronavirus disrupted their programming, they worked with about 50 adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities every week.

Now that their participants aren't engaging with each other or the community, she said this not only adds stress to their participants, but also to their caregivers.

"[For caregivers] to go above and beyond to provide really engaging and developmentally appropriate material for their adult children is just a lot to ask."

Bryant said their activities and programming usually allow caregivers the time to run errands, or have time to themselves. Now she said it may be difficult for some caregivers to provide 24/7 care to their adult children, especially if they are essential workers who continue to work normal hours during coronavirus.

Bryant said The Arc is trying to continue engaging with their participants through at-home activities and group calls

"We are trying to set up Zoom sessions so they can check-in with each other because we know that they have some pretty deep friendships among themselves, so we want to help connect them," Bryant said.

Bryant said The Arc is working to get community donations to create activity baskets for their participants to use at home to allow them to engage and be creative.