COVID-19 in the Shenandoah Valley as of May 13

It's Wednesday, May 13. We're two days out from Phase 1 of Governor Ralph Northam's plan to gradually reopen most of Virginia.

Northern Virginia will be starting that process two weeks later than the rest of the state, after the governor approved a request from their county and city leadership on Tuesday to delay Phase 1 implementation there.

That was because their region is still seeing COVID-19 statistics significantly worse than the rest of Virginia.

But as we get closer to reopening, with a lot of businesses making plans to safely serve customers with limited capacity, what does the situation in the Shenandoah Valley look like?

Here's a breakdown of the current stats on how the pandemic has affected the valley.

Where are our local cases?

According to the Virginia Department of Health's May 13 breakdown, 180,084 tests have been run for the virus in Virginia as a whole, with 26,747 positive results. Of those, 1,525 cases have been confirmed in our direct area (from Rockbridge County up through Shenandoah County).

The department's breakdown and location map, available to the public here, shows the number of cases confirmed each day, number of people tested, total hospitalizations, total deaths, and demographic breakdowns, as well as breakdowns by health district.

Here's a breakdown of cases for our region as of 9 a.m. on May 13. You can find the breakdown for the entire state in the chart at the bottom of this article.

Central Shenandoah

• Augusta County - 66 (+2 from Tuesday)

• Buena Vista - 8

• Harrisonburg - 607 (+23 from Tuesday)

• Highland County - 2

• Lexington - 5

• Rockbridge County - 11 (+2 from Tuesday)

• Rockingham County - 373 (+9 from Tuesday)

• Staunton - 21 (+3 from Tuesday)

• Waynesboro - 21

Outbreaks: 11, with 2 in long-term care facilities, 1 in a healthcare setting, 6 in congregate settings, 1 in a correctional facility, and 1 in an educational setting

Lord Fairfax

• Clarke County - 16

• Frederick County - 182 (+7 from Tuesday)

• Page County - 140 (+11 from Tuesday)

• Shenandoah County - 271 (+11 from Tuesday)

• Warren County - 88 (+1 from Tuesday)

• Winchester - 73 (+4 from Tuesday)

Outbreaks: 15, with 7 in long-term care facilities, 3 in healthcare settings, and 5 in congregate settings

Thomas Jefferson

• Albemarle County - 126 (+2 from Tuesday)

• Charlottesville - 68

• Fluvanna County - 79 (+1 from Tuesday)

• Greene County - 16

• Louisa County - 59 (+3 from Tuesday)

• Nelson County - 12

Outbreaks: 4, with 3 in long-term care facilities and 1 in a correctional facility

Rappahannock Rapidan

• Culpeper County - 320 (+29 from Tuesday)

• Fauquier County - 190 (+10 from Tuesday)

• Madison County - 22 (+1 from Tuesday)

• Orange County - 50 (+2 from Tuesday)

• Rappahannock - 10

Outbreaks: 3, with 1 in a healthcare setting and 2 in congregate settings

The Virginia Department of Health also now breaks down COVID-19 case data, as well as the number of people tested, by zip code. You can search your zip code to find more data in the tool at the bottom of this article or here. For instance, as of May 13, there were 360 confirmed cases in the 22802 zip code, 424 in the 22801 zip code, 26 in the 24401 zip code, 14 in the 24441 zip code, and 44 in the 22824 zip code.

If you are showing symptoms and feel you need to be tested for COVID-19, you can find a list of testing sites in your area here.

Local outbreaks

As numbers have soared in parts of the Shenandoah Valley, much of the increase has been attributable to outbreaks. By May 13, the Central Shenandoah Health District had identified 11 outbreaks and the Lord Fairfax Health District had 15.

Central Shenandoah Health District

In the Central Shenandoah Health District, the largest confirmed outbreak has been in Harrisonburg, which has the most confirmed cases in our region. At Accordius Health Harrisonburg, the Virginia Department of Health and UVA Health collaborated to test every resident and staff member, finding 81 residents and 12 staff members positive in April.

By Tuesday, May 5, the facility had confirmed 22 deaths due to coronavirus. By this week, though, there are no new active infections and 75 patients have recovered.

A separate outbreak in Harrisonburg, at the Harrisonburg Men's Diversion Center, resulted in at least 25 positive cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Another involves LSC Communications, which confirmed six cases as of April 30. The health district has not publicly identified LCS as an outbreak site, but the number of cases they confirmed to employees meets the VDH definition of a congregate setting outbreak. Since that date, the company ceased providing updates on their employee hotline so that media outlets would not have access to the information.

Those are only three locations, though, and the Central Shenandoah Health District has 11 total outbreaks, with 2 in long-term care facilities, 1 in a healthcare setting, 6 in congregate settings, 1 in a correctional facility, and 1 in an educational setting. For the large majority, their locations have not been confirmed because the facility has not agreed to the health district releasing their information.

Lord Fairfax Health District

Moving north to the Lord Fairfax Health District, in Page County, which went from 30 cases on April 23 to 100 by April 30, a large part was due to an outbreak at Skyview Springs Rehab, where 59 residents tested positive for the virus.

As of May 7, Skyview Springs confirmed to WHSV that 12 people there had died of COVID-19-related causes.

The facility has 115 residents total. According to Dr. Colin Greene, with the Lord Fairfax Health District, about 10-15 percent of staff members there tested positive as well.

Dr. Greene told WHSV on May 11 that the Skyview Springs outbreak is the only major outbreak in the Page County area, although he did not have an update on if any more residents or employees have tested positive since the initial point prevalence testing there.

However, he said they were monitoring five active outbreaks in Shenandoah County. Due to Virginia code preventing the identification of facilities with outbreaks, he could not identify the exact locations, but said two are at businesses and three are at long-term care facilities.

Of the long-term care outbreaks, one is at a nursing home and two are at assisted living facilities.

There's no sure way to confirm if it's among the outbreaks under investigation now, but New Market Poultry Products, which has more than 100 employees working on a daily basis, confirmed near the end of April that they had multiple employees test positive – though an exact number was not provided and no update has come since then.

No other facilities have publicly shared information about COVID-19 outbreaks in Shenandoah County, but Blue Ridge Hospice, while announcing a "Heroes Parade" for long-term care facilities on May 13, said that several facilities in Woodstock specifically have outbreaks of COVID-19.

Dr. Greene said the health district is working to increase the number of tests available to the overall community, as well as in the facilities with known outbreaks, with help from Gov. Northam's nursing home task force and testing task force.

By the end of this week, he hopes to have community testing events scheduled and announced. He also said the health district will be working with teams deployed to the Shenandoah Valley in the coming days to assist with testing at poultry plants.

In the past two weeks, since April 27, cases in Page County have climbed from 87 to 140 and in Shenandoah County, from 78 to 271.

Health department officials have not specified the majority of the locations of our outbreaks, given that Virginia state code requires permission to be granted by a facility for their information to be released to the media. That's because Virginia code treats facilities the same as "persons," meaning their anonymity has to be protected.

Many of the local outbreaks have been identified in congregate settings, which could include workplaces, apartment complexes, churches, gyms, or any setting with a group of people in one place.

Hospitalizations

Of the state's 3,520 total hospitalizations, at least 74 have been in the Central Shenandoah Health District. Of those, 3 have been in Augusta County, 39 in Harrisonburg, 28 in Rockingham County, 3 in Staunton, and 1 in Waynesboro.

In the Lord Fairfax Health District, there have been at least 72 hospitalizations. Twenty-three of those have been in Shenandoah County and 19 in Page County.

Deaths

As far as deaths, of the 927 total in Virginia, there have been 8 reported in Shenandoah County, 16 in Page County, one in Augusta County, 21 in Harrisonburg, and two in Rockingham County.

Deaths, like all health department data, are reported by a person's listed residence.

WHSV confirmed with Cargill, in Rockingham County, that an employee of their Dayton plant died of COVID-19. The company did not provide further details on if any outbreaks are investigation, though the situation at poultry facilities across Virginia has been a major focus of the governor's.

Dr. Norm Oliver, the state's health commissioner, has said that it often takes several days before local health districts are able to enter death information into the state database. Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, told WHSV that deaths first have to be reported to them by medical facilities, which is a major cause for the delay on the numbers reported for our area.

Dr. Kornegay also explained that if someone has tested positive for COVID-19, that's what goes on their death certificate. Those death certificates have a space to list secondary causes of death, and that's where ongoing health issues like heart disease and cancer are listed – the same process is how flu deaths are reported.

Other local updates

Just to the east, there have been at least 126 cases in Albemarle County, 68 in Charlottesville, 16 in Greene County, and 12 in Nelson County.

In the part of West Virginia we cover, three case have been 5 confirmed cases in Grant County, 20 confirmed cases in Hardy County, and 5 confirmed cases in Pendleton County.

Reporting by local health districts

Our Virginia counties are primarily served by the Central Shenandoah Health District, which covers Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro; and the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Shenandoah, Page, Frederick, Warren, and Clarke counties, as well as the city of Winchester.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of May 13

By May 13, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 25,431 confirmed and 1,315 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

"Probable" cases are cases that were diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure without a test – also known as clinical diagnoses.

Those positive test results are out of 180,084 total tests administered in Virginia, which were between 160,077 unique people. (Health commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver explained in a briefing that around 10% of people get tested more than once, so the state now reports both total tests and total people tested).

From Sunday to Monday, nearly 10,000 new tests were reported to the health department, which marked a massive increase in testing. Prior to that, there had been an increase of 7,732 tests from Friday to Saturday and 7,005 tests from Saturday to Sunday.

From Monday to Tuesday, tests fell back to 3,481 in the day. Then, from Tuesday to Wednesday, 8,845 new tests were reported.

Overall, considering testing numbers and positive results, about 14.9% of Virginians who have been tested have received positive results. The recent increase in testing brought that percentage point down from over 17%, where it stood a week and a half ago.

That number is a key to reopening on schedule, Gov. Northam has said.

At this point, 3,520 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 927 have died of causes related to the disease.

The hospitalization and death numbers are the totals confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health, which are always delayed by several days due to the logistics of medical facilities reporting information to local health districts, when then report it to the state health department.

The state website shows a lot of detail by locality, including hospitalizations and deaths for each city or county, and are broken down by zip code elsewhere on the health department website.

The hospitalization numbers are cumulative — they represent the total number of people hospitalized due to the disease throughout the pandemic and not the total number currently in the hospital. For current hospitalization stats, the VHHA offers more helpful data.

Recovery

Wondering about the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Virginia? Recovery information is not required to be sent to the Department of Health, so there is no accurate way to track that data for every single confirmed case.

But there is a way to track the number of patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and have since been discharged – effectively tracking how many people have recovered from the most severe cases.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association updates their own dashboard of data each day on hospital-specific statistics, including bed availability, ventilator usage, and more. Their online dashboard indicates that, as of May 13, at least 3,5540 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 1,526.

The data used by the VDH to report cumulative hospitalizations is based on information reported in hospital claims. On the other hand, the numbers reported by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association are based on a current census from hospitals, which provides a separate data set.

The statewide situation in Virginia

As Virginia prepares to enter Phase 1 of Gov. Northam's plan to gradually reopen the state on May 15, the commonwealth remains under a series of public health orders and executive orders designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Executive Order 53, which closed many non-essential businesses across Virginia and established Virginia's 10-person gathering limit, is set to run until May 14.

Executive Order 55, the 'Stay at Home' order signed by Northam on March 30, is currently set to run through at least June 10, as it has been since its signing. It instructs all Virginians to stay home except for essential needs. However, Gov. Northam has said that will be adjusted to a 'Safer at Home' order as Phase 1 begins on May 15.

Virginia remains under a state of emergency until June 10.

The Virginia Supreme Court has declared a judicial emergency, which suspends all non-essential, non-emergency court hearings, and that is currently set to run through May 17.

All DMV offices in Virginia remain closed and will be until at least May 18. During the closure, Virginia State Police have not been enforcing inspections and extensions have been granted to people with expiring credentials for themselves or their vehicles.

Elective procedures and related offices, like dentists, were able to resume on May 1 after Gov. Northam lifted the public health order that initially closed them.

Of the orders in place, Executive Order 53 is enforceable by law, so someone who hosts a gathering of more than 10 people can be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor. You can learn more about what police enforcement of Northam's executive orders looks like here.

Virginia's local elections in May and the primaries in June have each been postponed by two weeks.